Vivo V20 Full Specifications And Pricing Listed At Official Website; India Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo announced the V20 series last month with the V20 Pro and the V20 in Thailand. Just a few days later, the company also introduced the V20 SE in the international market. While the company had revealed the entire specifications of the Pro and the SE variant, the standard model's entire specifications were announced. Also, its pricing was kept a mystery. However, the entire spec-sheet along with the pricing has been confirmed officially itself.

Vivo V20 Full Specifications And Features

Vivo has used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor to power the new mid-range smartphone. This model doesn't support 5G network connectivity as the Pro variant. The handset is announced in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. If the onboard storage isn't sufficient, the device also has support for a microSD card. The device will ship with Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 UI.

Upfront, the Vivo V20 bestows a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. It also has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and features a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone has three cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture and an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for wide-angle images. There is also a 2MP mono sensor which has an f/2.0 aperture.

The device is selfie-oriented and there is a 44MP camera at the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is capable of recording slow-motion videos and Super Night Selfie camera. The handset offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Connectivity aspects include a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the handset is a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

The handset is already up for pre-orders in Indonesia at IDR 4,999,000 which is approx Rs. 24,621 in Indian currency. It is worth mentioning that the device is heading to the Indian market as well and will be available via Flipkart. We might get an official launch date in the coming days.

via

Best Mobiles in India