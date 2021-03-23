Vivo V20 Gets Price Slashed In India: Now Starts At Rs. 22,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo V20 is the camera-centric mid-range device from Vivo which was launched in the country last year. Now, the handset has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 for both storage configurations. The base 8GB + 128GB model was launched at Rs. 24,990 which can now be purchased for Rs. 22,990. On the other hand, the high-end model is now available at Rs. 25,990 instead of its original price of Rs. 27,990.

The price cut has been revealed by Mahesh Telecom which means the new price is applicable for offline channels. However, both variants are reflecting the old tag on Flipkart. The phone is available in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody color variants.

Vivo V20: Display & Design

Upfront, the Vivo V20 a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display which is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. As the device comes with an FHD+ resolution so it offers a smooth viewing experience. However, the phone does not support a higher refresh rate which is a drawback for the handset. At the rear, the phone features a matte finish and the triple camera setup placed inside a square-shaped module along with an LED flash.

Vivo V20: Hardware Features

The Vivo V20 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with the Adreno 618 GPU and 8GB RAM. The Snapdragon 720G is a mid-range processor from Qualcomm which comes with a clock speed of 2.3GHz. Further, the 128GB native storage of the handset supports an additional storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD slot.

On the software front, the Vivo V20 ships with Android 11 based on Funtouch OS 11. Furthermore, a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo V20: Camera Department

The photography on the Vivo V20 is handled by a triple rear camera setup which comes with a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. The key highlight of the Vivo V20 is its selfie camera which comes with a 44MP eye autofocus sensor.

Even, the front sensor also supports 4K video recording, Night Selfie 2.0, Dual-View Video, and more. Other aspects of the Vivo V20 include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, and more for connectivity.

Should You Buy Vivo V20 In 2021?

Considering the features, the handset offers decent features for an asking price of Rs. 22,990. But you can now get a 5G-enabled device in this price range and it does not support a higher refresh rate as well. The plus point is its selfie camera, so if you are a selfie lover then you can definitely go for the Vivo V20. Further, Vivo also provides timely software updates.

