Vivo V20 Pro Available For Pre-Booking In India: Expected Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has lined up a new 5G smartphone launch in India. The company will be launching the V20 Pro 5G in December in the country. The device has already gone official in the international market. Earlier reports suggested that the device will be announced under Rs. 30,000 price mark. It seems the rumors were correct as the exact pricing of the device has been revealed ahead of launch. Also, the smartphone is up for pre-orders. Following are the details:

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Pre-Registrations Live In India

As per a report via 91Mobiles, the Vivo V20 Pro will be selling at Rs. 29,990 India. The report also suggests that the handset has gone up for pre-orders in the country. The device can be pre-booked via offline retail stores.

The company is yet to give out details on its online pre-registration. Just for reference, there are several offers that buyers can avail during offline pre-bookings. The offers include a 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank and Bank Of Baroda cards, EMI offers, and Jio benefits as well.

Vivo V20 Pro Key Features

The Vivo V20 Pro in India is expected to launch with an identical set of hardware as the international variant. Speaking of which, the device will be shipping with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It might launch with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The smartphone will flaunt a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The panel will support an FHD+ resolution and have a dual selfie camera packed inside an iPhone X like notch. The device will offer three cameras at the back panel.

The setup will have a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP lens. The selfies will be clicked by a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. The device will run on Android 11 OS. Keeping it alive will be a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India