Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Officially Confirmed; Pre-Orders Also Live

Vivo V20 Pro is the next mid-range smartphone expected to launch in December in India. Just a few days ago, the device went up for pre-orders at the offline market in the country. The company has now officially confirmed the arrival of the third model in the V20 series. Let's have a look at what the upcoming Vivo handset has in store for us:

Vivo V20 Pro Launch And Price Details

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the V20 Pro via its official Twitter handle. The teaser poster only shows the name and the image of the handset. It doesn't reveal by when the company will announce this device. Another tweet by tipster @thetymonbay (Tushar Mehta), suggests that the Vivo V20 Pro will debut on December 2. We expect Vivo to drop another teaser soon confirming the official launch date.

Live the speed, do more of what you love! Get ready to arm yourself with the power of 5G with the new #vivoV20Pro, the slimmest 5G in town. #ComingSoon to bring #DelightEveryMoment. pic.twitter.com/RePk0HtAVT — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 24, 2020

As for the pricing, the Vivo V20 Pro is said to cost Rs.29,990 in the Indian market. This information was shared by 91Mobiles a few days ago. The report shared also suggested that the device can now be pre-booked via offline retail stores in the country.

The features of the handset are already known since the smartphone has been announced in the international market. The Vivo V20 Pro gets its power from the Snapdragon 765 processor. It comes with 5G network support. The device has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

The V20 Pro flaunts a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a wide notch. The highlight here is the dual selfie camera setup with a 44MP primary lens and an 8MP sensor. The rear panel has a 64MP main camera paired with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP lens. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging completing the spec-sheet.

