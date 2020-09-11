Vivo V20 SE Launch Officially Confirmed: What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is ready to launch a new smartphone lineup called the V20. There are multiple models in this series expected to debut in the new 'V' series. Amongst the expected smartphones are the Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE, and the Vivo S20 SE Pro. It was recently tipped that the device could arrive by October in the Indian market. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of the V20 SE model later this month. However, it will be introduced outside India. Following are the details:

Vivo V20 SE Official Launch Date

The Vivo V20 SE is scheduled to go official on September 24, 2020. The device will be launched in Malaysia initially. The company is yet to announce the launch details for the remaining markets including India. Since the handset has already been spotted at multiple online platforms, we have some insight on its hardware.

The Vivo S20 SE is said to debut as a mid-range smartphone powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor that will have a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The device will ship with 8GB RAM configuration as tipped via Geekbench database. It will come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS-based custom Fun Touch OS.

Also, the handset is expected to ship with triple-lens rear camera setup. The camera specifications are still at large. The display panel type and resolution are also unknown; so is the battery capacity. However, one of the certification websites suggested support for 33W fast charging technology.

As mentioned earlier, a recent leak suggested that the company might launch the new smartphone lineup ahead of Dusshera in India. The pricing is expected to be similar to its predecessor, i.e, the Vivo V19. We will have to wait for the company to give out some details on the hardware as well ahead of the official launch. It would be interesting to see in which price bucket this device lands in the country and which all handsets it will compete with.

