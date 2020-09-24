Vivo V20 SE Mid-Range Smartphone Goes Official: What Are Its Key Features? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has refreshed its mid-range V series once again with the launch of the V20 SE. The company recently launched the Vivo V20 series comprising the standard and the Pro model in the international market. The latest offering has been launched in Malaysia with a mid-range Qualcomm processor, an FHD+ resolution, and 48MP AI triple-rear cameras. Here are its complete specifications and pricing details:

Vivo V20 SE Key Hardware Features

The Vivo V20 SE has been announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. This mid-range processor became popular with the arrival of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the past. The device will come with 8GB LPPDR4x RAM and 128GB native storage space. The device also has external microSD card support.

The smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 10 OS and will feature a custom FunTouch OS 11 user interface. The vertical rear quad-camera setup accommodates a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The device also features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for bokeh effects.

The Vivo V20 SE has 32MP camera packed inside a waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls. The display on the handset is a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel which has 90.12 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. While the display has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, it delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and has an HDR 10 certification as well.

The display gets the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and incorporates an optical fingerprint scanner for security. The handset comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity aspects. A 4,000 mAh battery rounds off the spec-sheet accompanied by 33W fast charging.

How Much The Vivo V20 SE Is Priced At?

The Vivo V20 SE with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is announced for RM 1,199 (approx Rs. 21,268) in Malaysia. It has been launched in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colors. Vivo is yet to confirm the arrival of this handset in India and other markets. As of now, it would be hard to guess the timeline for the same.

