Vivo V20 SE, V20 Pro Visit NBTC Certification: What To Expect?

Vivo seems to be launching a new series. A new report via 91Mobiles reveals the company has two new handsets in its portfolio. Recently, the Vivo 2018 (V20 Pro) and the Vivo 2020 (V20 SE) have been appeared on the NBTC certification site, suggesting an imminent launch. However, the listing did not mention any specifications of the handsets.

On the other hand, the Vivo V20 SE has also spotted on the China Quality Certification website, which reveals that the smartphone will come with 33W fast charging technology.

Vivo V20 SE Details

Previously, a smartphone with the same model number V2022 spotted on the Indonesian certification site IMDA. Now, the Vivo V20 SE moniker confirmed through the Indonesia Telecom listing. The same handset also spotted on multiple certifications, of which Geekbench 5 listing reveals some features of the handset.

According to the listing, the device will get power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 1.80GHz clock speed. The handset scored 316 points and 1377 in the single-core test and multi-core test respectively.

The Vivo V20 SE is likely to offer in 8GB RAM variant and it will ship with Android 10 based on FunTouch OS on top. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the handset.

Lastly, Vivo launched the V19 in May 2020 under its V series. The handset packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 8GB RAM. The smartphone has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 OS.

The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera module at the rear. It is now available in the country at Rs. 24,990. On the other hand, there are no details regarding the Vivo V20 Pro at this moment which is also spotted on NBTC Certification.

