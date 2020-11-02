Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC Officially Announced In India; Sale Starts November 3 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched a new mid-range smartphone in its 'V' series India. The latest entrant is called the Vivo V20 SE. The device comes as a toned-down version of the V20 and is packed with features such as 48MP triple rear camera and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The device will be sold starting this week itself in the country. Let's have a look at its pricing and hardware details:

Vivo V20 SE Hardware And Software Features

The Vivo V20 SE runs on the Snapdragon 665 SoC which is a mid-range processor from Qualcomm. The handset has been announced in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 10 OS topped with custom Fun Touch OS 11 user interface. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.44-inch display which is an AMOLED panel.

The display supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, offers 20:9 aspect ratio and has a waterdrop notch on top. The display also incorporates a fingerprint scanner for security. In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 SE has a triple-lens setup at the rear.

The handset features a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The device features an 8MP camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo V20 SE offers 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The smartphone gets its power from a 4,100 mAh battery unit and will come with 33W fast charging support.

How Much The Vivo V29 SE Is Priced At?

The Vivo V20 SE has been launched with 8GB RAM priced at Rs. 20,990. The handset is slated to go on sale starting November 3 in the country. It will be available for sale via both online as well as offline platforms.

