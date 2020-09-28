Vivo V20 Series India Launch Set For October 12: Expected Specifications And Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo recently launched its V20 series comprising the V20 and the V20 Pro in Thailand. The company later introduced another variant in this series dubbed V20 SE in the international market. Until now, Vivo didn't reveal its plans to launch its new mid-range series in India and other markets. But now an official date has been confirmed for its arrival in the country.

Vivo V20 Series India Launch Date

As per a report via MySmartPrice, the Vivo V20 series will be officially launched in India on October 12. The publication learnt this information via some industry sources. The report also suggests that the company will be giving training to the promoters for the upcoming smartphone lineup starting October 3, 2020.

Initially, the company will be introducing the standard Vivo V20 and the Vivo V20 Pro variants. It can't be said at the moment when the company will launch the V20 SE in the country.

Vivo V20 Series Expected Specifications

The Vivo V20 series has already been officially announced outside India. The standard model is likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mid-range processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage option. The handset will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The device will run on a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge support.

On the other hand, the Vivo V20 Pro is likely to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display which will have an FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor and will come with 5G network support. This variant will also have a triple-lens camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono sensor.

One of the biggest highlights here is the dual-selfie camera setup which comprises a 44MP main selfie snapper and an 8MP sensor. The device will ship with Android 10 OS paired with FunTouch OS. It will have a 4,000 mAh battery with the same 33W fast charging as the standard variant.

Best Mobiles in India