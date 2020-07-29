Vivo V2024A Smartphone Receives 3C certification: What To Expect?

ENGLISH

    Vivo seems to be working on a new smartphone as its new device has recently received the 3C certification. The phone is said to come with model number V2024A. Last month, a phone with the same model number appeared on the Geekbench. As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming phone might pack the Snapdragon 865 or the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

    Vivo V2024A Smartphone Receives 3C certification

     

    Also, the 3C certification now indicates that the upcoming phone expected to launch early next month. However, this phone will come under Vivo or iQOO brand, it is still under wraps. The previous leaks of the Geekbench listing suggested that the phone will be debut as the iQOO 3 Pro 5G. The listing also revealed that the phone will ship with Android 10 OS and said to offer 8GB of RAM.

    Now, the 3C listing claims the phone will support the 5G network and the charger which has been spotted in the listing will support the charging rate of 11V/5A (55W). Apart from these, nothing is known about the upcoming phone. Now we have to see under which brand the phone will be announced.

    Previously, a Chinese tipster revealed some specifications of the iQOO 3 Pro 5G in last month. As per tipster, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The phone is likely to offer 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of display, the iQOO 3 Pro 5G will pack a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

    For imaging, the device might pack a triple camera setup which includes Sony IMX586 48MP main camera, 8MP secondary lens, and another 13MP shooter. For selfies and videos, it is expected to feature a 16MP shooter.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
