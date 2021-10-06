Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark Color Variant Coming On Oct 13 In India; What’s New In Store? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo V21 5G was launched back in April in the country. The phone is currently available in three color options - Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White, and Dusk Blue. Now, the latest development suggests the handset will get a new color variant named Neon Spark this month. Vivo is yet to confirm the above-mentioned details.

The smartphone is selling starting at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 32,990. So, it remains to be seen whether the new color variant will get a similar price tag or not.

Vivo V21 5G New Color Variant Arriving On Oct 13 In India

According to a report by 91mobiles, the new color variant of the Vivo V21 5G will be launched on October 13 in India. If this appears to be true, we expect Vivo will soon confirm the launch date.

The features of the new Neon Spark variant are believed to be the same as the other color option. On the other hand, the poster image of the new color variant has confirmed it will have a similar design except for the new shiny color.

Vivo V21 5G Features

The Vivo V21 5G is a powerful mid-range device with features like a 44MP selfie camera with OIS that can record native 4K videos at 30fps. The phone also includes other photography features like a super night selfie, Al extreme night, eye autofocus, and beauty mode. At the rear, the Vivo V21 5G sports a 64MP triple camera system, and the main lens is assisted by an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

Upfront, the handset has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and runs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset. There is a 4,000 mAh battery unit that comes with 33W fast charging support. All in all, the Vivo V21 5G is a good mid-range device with impressive camera features, fast charging, a higher refresh rate, and a capable processor.

