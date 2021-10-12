Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark Variant's India Price Starts At Rs. 29,990; To Go On Sale Via Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is all set to launch a new Neon Spark variant of the V21 5G tomorrow, i.e, October 13 in India. This premium mid-range phone backed with 5G network connectivity was announced back in April this year in the country. The new model will have a new skin but the same set of internals as the remaining models. Just a day after the official launch, the pricing of the handset along with the complete design has been revealed. Check out the details below:

Vivo V21 Neon Spark Price In India, Full Design Revealed

The Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark Flipkart listing has revealed the entire design language as well as the pricing. This new model will also be available in two different configurations. The base model will have an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and will be sold at Rs. 29,990.

The Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark will also be launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. This high-end variant will be priced at Rs. 32,990 in the country. The pricing as expected is similar to the remaining color options. Just to recap, the device is already available in Arctic White, Sunset Dazzle, and Dusk Blue colors.

As far as the design of the Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark is concerned, it is also similar, it's just the light-greenish tint at the back that is changed. The handset will have the same waterdrop notch upfront and a rectangular camera setup at the back with three sensors.

Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark Expected Specifications

The Vivo V21 5G Neon Spark will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED display which will have a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p FHD+ resolution. The panel will have a fingerprint scanner integrated. The device will be launched with the same Dimensity 800U processor.

The Neon Spark model will also have a 64MP primary camera which will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The notch up front will have a 44MP primary sensor. The handset will ship with Android 11 OS with FunTouch OS 11.1 UI. The device will come with a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

