Vivo V21 Full Specs Tipped Ahead Of Launch; Dimensity 800U SoC, 64MP Triple Camera Confirmed

Vivo is all set to bring the V21 series on April 27 in Malaysia. The new mid-range lineup is said to hit the shelves in India on the same date. The standard Vivo V21 has also been certified via BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) which hints at an imminent launch in the country. The key features of the handset were tipped recently by the tipster Abhishek Yadav. Now, the complete spec-sheet of the Vivo V21 has been leaked ahead of the anticipated launch.

Vivo V21 Leaked Specifications And Features

The Vivo V21 latest set of leaks comes via tipster Sudhanshu. According to the tipster, the Vivo V21 will get its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and will have 5G network support. Based on the 7nm process, this octa-core chipset has been used by several brands such as Realme and others to drive their mid-range smartphones.

The device is said to come with an 8GB RAM option and will be the first smartphone to offer a virtual Ram feature. The Vivo V21 will have the virtual 3GB RAM over the native 8GB RAM capacity. This makes it the first smartphone in the 'V' series to support this feature.

Coming to the other features, the Vivo V21 is said to launch with an AMOLED display that will support an FHD+ resolution. The screen resolution is not revealed by the tipster, however, the device is said to feature a waterdrop style notch instead of a punch-hole.

The tipster has indicated a triple-lens rear camera module on the Vivo V21 as its predecessor. The company is said to use a 64MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The device will also have an ultra-wide-angle sensor which will be combined with a 2MP macro sensor.

The waterdrop notch is said to pack a 44MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support and Eye Auto Focus mode. The leak also confirms the Android 11 OS. The device is said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port connectivity options.

