Vivo V21 Pro India Launch Sooner Than Expected? Here's Everything We Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo had recently updated its mid-range V21 series with the launch of V21e 5G. The company is now ready to add another high-end variant to this lineup dubbed the Vivo V21 Pro. The device is fairly new at the rumor mill and not much has been revealed just yet. But a new report confirms its launch in the Indian market this month itself.

Vivo V21 Pro India Launch Confirmed

The Vivo V21 Pro's upcoming India launch has been tipped by 91Mobiles in association with tipster Yogesh. The report hints at its launch towards the end of July this year. However, no specific date has been revealed just yet. It's almost a month remaining for the suggested V21 Pro's launch and we might soon get the exact timeline.

Vivo V21 Pro: What All We Know So Far?

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo V21 Pro is a newbie at the leaks factory. There is no detail available on its features and specifications. The limited information on the specifications makes it hard to guess its price range as well. But, we can expect a higher price tag than the standard Vivo V21 and the Vivo V21e 5G.

Just for reference, the recently launched Vivo V21e 5G carries Rs. 24,990 price tag in India and is available in a single RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the standard Vivo V21 has a higher asking price of Rs. 29,990 (128GB storage model) and Rs. 32,990 for the 256GB storage model.

With this, we can easily expect the Vivo V21 Pro's price range to be between Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000. However, that's our speculation and we would advise you to take this information as a grain of salt. Since the official timeline is expected for later next month, more details on its pricing and availability would emerge soon.

Unfortunately, the key specifications of the Vivo V20 Pro are also under the wraps as of now. This report has only revealed the expected launch timeline and not the features. We don't know if the device will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity or a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

But, we can expect 5G network support as its siblings. Multiple camera sensors, an FHD+ display with 90/120Hz refresh rate, and a fast-charging supported battery are the other possibilities. The precise spec-sheet is subject to official teasers and authentic leaks which are expected to emerge in the coming days.

