Vivo V21 SE With SD 720G Listed At Google Play Console; Launch Tipped For April 27

Vivo V21 series is scheduled to launch on April 27. The company had officially announced the Vivo V21 and the Vivo V21e's launch in Malaysia on the aforementioned date. The company is also gearing up for the launch of the Vivo V21 series in India. The leaks have suggested additional variants for the country including the V21 SE and the V21 Pro. The former has made it to the Google Play Console ahead of the anticipated launch.

Vivo V21 SE Specifications Leaked At Google Play Console

The Vivo V21 SE has been listed at the Google Play Console database with the V2061 model number. The listing has not only shared the details on the specifications but also shows an image of the device's front panel.

The Vivo V21 SE will sport a waterdrop notch display and will have a slim bezel profile. The device is seen with the power and volume keys on the right panel. The left panel also seems to house a key. We can guess it to be a dedicated voice assistant key.

Now coming to the leaked specifications, the Vivo V21 SE is listed with an FHD+ display that will support 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution. The panel will come with 440 PPI pixel density. The Google Play Database confirms the Vivo V21 SE will be launching with the Snapdragon 720G processor.

As per the listing, the chipset will be combined with Adreno 618 GPU. The Vivo V21 SE will be launched with 8GB RAM. There is no mention of the storage capacity. However, this capacity RAM will likely be paired with 128GB storage.

The device will ship with Android 11 OS. These are the key features which the Google Play Console database has tipped. The camera specifications and battery capacity are yet to be confirmed by any authentic mobile authentication platform.

The rumours have also suggested that the Vivo V21 series will also be launching in the Indian market on April 27. The company is yet to confirm this but the possibilities of the global and the India launch on the same date can be expected.

