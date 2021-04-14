Vivo V21 With 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie Camera Launching Soon: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

V21 series India launch is expected soon as the Vivo V21 5G model was recently spotted on the BIS certification. The upcoming lineup will comprise the standard Vivo V21, V21e models as per the Vivo Malaysia website. On the other hand, tipster Abhishek Yadav has mentioned the upcoming V21 will be available in both 4G and 5G versions.

The tipster has also shared the promotional image of the handset. Going by this, the upcoming Vivo V21 will flaunt a triple camera which will be placed into a square module. Further, the volume rocker and power buttons will be on the right edge. Upfront, the handset will feature a waterdrop notch design for the selfie camera.

As far as launch is concerned, Vivo India is yet to confirm the launch of the upcoming smartphones. However, Vivo Malaysia has already started teasing the arrival of the Vivo V21 series. Even, the official listing has also revealed some key features. The Vivo V21 is touted to be the slimmest 5G phone from the company and will be available in two color variants. Further, the phone will come in 8GB RAM + 3GB extended RAM and a 64MP triple rear camera. Other sensor details are still unknown at this moment. Upfront, the phone will offer a 44MP selfie camera with OIS support.

Alongside, we can expect the Pro model as well. However, there are no rumors yet on the Pro model. So, there might be chance Vivo will bring the Pro sometime later. To recall, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with Snapdragon 765G chipset, 44MP dual selfie cameras, 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,000 mAh battery. Even the V20 series smartphones do not support a high refresh rate. This time we can expect a higher refresh rate. Considering the price of the Vivo V20 series, the upcoming series smartphones are also expected to fall under Rs. 30,000 in India.

Apart from this, nothing much is known about the upcoming series. However, the Vivo V21 series is said to offer advanced features compared to its predecessor. We can expect to get more details and launch date soon as the company has started teasing.

