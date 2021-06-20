Vivo V21e 5G Flipkart Page Live Ahead Of Launch; Here's The Expected Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo recently tipped the launch of V21e 5G in India. An accidental tweet by the company revealed the June 24 date. The upcoming device will be the second device in the V21 series besides the standard model in the country. The leaked poster of the device surfaced earlier revealing the design. Now, the online availability, as well as the price of the Vivo V21e 5G, has been revealed.

Vivo V21e 5G India Price, Sale Details

The Vivo V21e 5G will go on sale via Flipkart in India. The e-commerce platform has created a dedicated product page for the handset that confirms its online availability. The 'Notify me' tab is also live on the Flipkart microsite that will keep you updated with the launch and other details.

The Vivo V21e 5G's Flipkart page also hints at a 'sleek and trendy' design which corroborates with the previous leaks. The product page listing also reaffirms the 5G network support and extended RAM feature. Other features tipped by the Flipkart listing are a 32MP selfie camera and 44W Flash charge support.

Coming to the Vivo V21e 5G's pricing, the Flipkart listing doesn't drop any hints. However, a tipster on Twitter has tipped the pricing of the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

This variant is said to launch at Rs. 24,990 in India. As of now, there is no information available in the Vivo V21e 5G that will have any other configuration. We will have to wait for the official launch to be sure of the same.

Vivo V21e 5G Expected Features

The Vivo V21e 5G is expected to be an affordable 5G smartphone powered by the Dimensity 700 processor. The chipset will be combined with an 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. The handset will have expandable storage support via microSD card. It will boot on Android 11 OS topped with FunTouch OS 11.1 interface.

The leaks have suggested a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution. The panel will integrate a fingerprint scanner for security. The punch-hole cutout upfront is confirmed to feature a 32MP snapper via the Flipkart listing.

At the rear, the Vivo V21e 5G is likely to sport a 64MP quad-camera setup paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The leaks have also suggested a 4,000 mAh battery which will have 442 fast charging support.

