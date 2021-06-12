Just In
- 4 hrs ago Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Prepaid Plans With 28 Days Validity Under Rs. 500
- 4 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch Active 4 Launch Tipped For This Month; Expected Features, Sale, And More
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Tecno Spark 7T Quiz Answers: Win Tecno Smartphone For Free
- 4 hrs ago Amazon MIVI Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, True Wireless Earphones And More
Don't Miss
- News Some actions by Indian government inconsistent with democratic values: Top US official
- Sports French Open: After climbing his own Everest, the comedown could be biggest threat to Djokovic hopes
- Movies Kriti Sanon Calls Her First Co-Star Mahesh Babu ‘Amazing’
- Education THE Asia University Rankings 2021: List of Indian Universities In Times Asia Rankings 2021
- Finance After Pandemic, We Need More Simplicity In Ease of Doing Business: Amitabh Kant
- Automobiles New Driving Licence Rules: Here’s How To Apply Learner Licence Online
- Lifestyle International Albinism Awareness Day 2021: What Is Albinism? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June
Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Tipped; Key Features To Check Out
Vivo is all set to bring a new 'V' series smartphone to India. The company y will be expanding the V21 series with the launch of the Vivo V21e 5G. The device has been spotted several times online. Its India launch was tipped by the BIS mobile certification website. Now, a new report confirms its imminent India launch. The key features of the handset have also been tipped.
Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Confirmed
The Vivo V21e 5G's upcoming India launch has been confirmed via 91Mobiles in association with tipster Ishan Aggarwal. While the report confirms an imminent India launch the official date isn't revealed yet. The report also tips the key features of the device. The device is said to launch with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.
The panel will support an FHD+ resolution. The report suggests the Vivo V21e 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 processor. A bunch of affordable 5G smartphones with the same chipset have been launched recently in the Indian market.
This indicates the device will also have a lower price tag in the country. The handset will come with 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage configuration. There will be external microSD card support as well. Coming to the camera specifications, the device is said to offer a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor camera at the rear.
For selfies and video calling, the Vivo V21e 5G will have a 32MP camera upfront. As per the report, the device will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery unit which will be backed by 44W fast charging support.
Will Vivo V21e 5G Be Another Budget 5G Offering In India?
There is no word on the Vivo V21e 5G's pricing in India. But, the recent Dimensity 7000 powered smartphones have been launched below Rs. 20,000 price mark in the country. There are chances that the V21e 5G will also be launched in the same price category.
However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation to be sure of this pricing. Nevertheless, this variant will have a lower price tag than the standard Vivo V21 5G which also debuted this year in India under Rs. 30,000 price bucket.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,000
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
7,990
-
17,040
-
20,476