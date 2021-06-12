Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Tipped; Key Features To Check Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is all set to bring a new 'V' series smartphone to India. The company y will be expanding the V21 series with the launch of the Vivo V21e 5G. The device has been spotted several times online. Its India launch was tipped by the BIS mobile certification website. Now, a new report confirms its imminent India launch. The key features of the handset have also been tipped.

Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Confirmed

The Vivo V21e 5G's upcoming India launch has been confirmed via 91Mobiles in association with tipster Ishan Aggarwal. While the report confirms an imminent India launch the official date isn't revealed yet. The report also tips the key features of the device. The device is said to launch with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

The panel will support an FHD+ resolution. The report suggests the Vivo V21e 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 processor. A bunch of affordable 5G smartphones with the same chipset have been launched recently in the Indian market.

This indicates the device will also have a lower price tag in the country. The handset will come with 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage configuration. There will be external microSD card support as well. Coming to the camera specifications, the device is said to offer a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor camera at the rear.

For selfies and video calling, the Vivo V21e 5G will have a 32MP camera upfront. As per the report, the device will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery unit which will be backed by 44W fast charging support.

Will Vivo V21e 5G Be Another Budget 5G Offering In India?

There is no word on the Vivo V21e 5G's pricing in India. But, the recent Dimensity 7000 powered smartphones have been launched below Rs. 20,000 price mark in the country. There are chances that the V21e 5G will also be launched in the same price category.

However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation to be sure of this pricing. Nevertheless, this variant will have a lower price tag than the standard Vivo V21 5G which also debuted this year in India under Rs. 30,000 price bucket.

Best Mobiles in India