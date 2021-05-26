Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo Y73 Listed At Google Play Console; Launch On Cards? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is working on two new smartphones which will be launched in the 'V' and the 'Y' series. The upcoming offerings of the company are the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo Y73. Both the devices will come as mid-range smartphones; however, the latter wouldn't have 5G network connectivity Both these smartphones have been spotted at the Google Play Console. The website has listed out some of the key features of both smartphones and also has tipped the design.

Vivo V21e 5G, Y73 Design And Specifications

The Vivo V21e 5G will sport a waterdrop notch display with narrow bezels going by the image shared at the Google Play Console. The Vivo Y73 leaked image suggests an identical design as the V21e 5G (waterdrop notch and narrow bezels).

Both smartphones will have the volume and the power key positioned on the right panel. The power key on both devices integrates the fingerprint scanner. Speaking of the specifications, the Vivo V21e 5G is listed with the MediaTek MT6873V processor.

This is the codename associated with the Dimensity 700 chipset. The listing also confirms the 8GB RAM configuration, but the storage capacity isn't revealed. We can expect the company to launch a 128GB variant.

However, if there would be additional variants is yet to be revealed. The Vivo V21e 5G will have the Android 11 OS. The display specifications mentioned on the Google Play database includes an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 440 PPI pixel density.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y73's Google Play Console listing suggests the same FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution. The processor here is different. Instead of the Dimensity 700 SoC, the Y73 is said to feature the Helio G80 processor. This model is also listed with an 8GB RAM option and Android 11 OS.

It seems that the primary difference between both Vivo V21e 5G and the Vivo Y73 would be the processor. The display and design are already confirmed to be identical. This makes us believe the remaining hardware such as camera and battery would also be the same on both smartphones.

When Can We Expect A Launch?

Both these smartphones have made multiple sightings at different platforms and the Google Play Console listing does hint at an upcoming launch.

The V21e 5G is expected to arrive in the Indian market soon as it cleared BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification earlier. Vivo might announce the official launch date in the coming weeks, but until then we will have to wait.

