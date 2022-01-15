Vivo V21e With Snapdragon 680 Processor, Virtual RAM Support Launched At Rs. 12,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has recently announced mid-range V23 series smartphones in India. Now, the company has brought another smartphone named Vivo V21e in the country. Despite being a budget phone, it comes with virtual RAM support, Eye Protection Mode, and fast charging technology. However, the Vivo V21e has been introduced with a single storage option. Check here the pricing and key specs of the latest Vivo V21e.

Vivo V21e Price And Availability In India

The price of the Vivo V21e has been set at Rs. 12,990 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM option. It can be purchased Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue color options via the brand's official store and other retail outlets across the country.

Vivo V21e Features

The Vivo V21e has a 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD Halo Full View display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also supports Eye Protection Mode which filters out the blue light to give a comfortable viewing experience. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC which will also power the upcoming Realme 9i smartphone.

The 64GB onboard storage of the phone can also be expanded up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD slot. The Vivo V21e ships with Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. For imaging, there is a dual-rear camera system including a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP lens. Upfront, it has an 8MP sensor for selfies and videos.

Moreover, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. Other features include Multi Turbo 5.0 technology, Ultra Game Mode to enhance your gaming experience, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, the Vivo V21e supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Vivo V21e: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a budget smartphone under Rs. 15,000, can consider the Vivo V21e. Along with the great design, you'll get a powerful mid-range processor that can handle day-to-day usage and gaming without any issue, 18W fast charging, and so on. However, the smartphone does not support a higher refresh rate and the 5G connectivity which can be drawbacks in this price range.

