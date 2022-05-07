Vivo V23e 5G Available With Rs. 5,000 Discount In India; Where To Buy To Avail Offer News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo launched the V23e 5G smartphone in February in India. The device comes with a price tag of Rs. 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Now, you can purchase the Vivo V23e 5G with a discount of Rs. 5,000 for a limited time period. Check here how to avail this offer.

Vivo V23e 5G Available With Rs. 5,000 Discount

Customers who are purchasing the V23e 5G using ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, One Card, and SBI Bank cards, can get Rs. 5,000 cashback. It brings the price down to Rs. 20,990. The cashback offer is available on offline retailers and the Vivo India E-store. However, it will be valid until May 10. Furthermore, the smartphone is selling in two color options namely - Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold.

Summers mean vacations.

Vacations mean selfies.



Capture amazing selfies with a 44MP Eye AF Dual selfie Camera on the #vivoV23e.



This summer delight yourself with our special offer. Get ₹5000 cash back ICICI, SBI, IDFC First Bank and one cards. pic.twitter.com/DwhaJ5vQR1 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 5, 2022

Vivo V23e 5G Features

The Vivo V23e 5G was launched with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that also supports additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD card slot.

It runs Android 12 OS and packs a 4,050 mAh battery unit with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging. For imaging, you get a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, the phone has a 44MP camera with support for autofocus lens. Apart from this, the Vivo V23e 5G features an in-display fingerprint sensor and includes 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo V23e 5G: Should You Buy?

For an asking price of Rs. 20,990, the Vivo V23e 5G can be a good deal. It offers fast charging along with a capable 5G chipset and 44MP Eye AF dual selfie camera. Besides, it is also based on the AMOLED panel which is another plus point in this price range. The Vivo V23e 5G also comes with a very lightweight design, weighing just 172 grams.

