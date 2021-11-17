Vivo V23e 5G With 44MP Selfie Camera Launching On Nov 23; What Makes It Better? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo recently launched the 4G model of the Vivo V23e. Now, the brand has confirmed the launch of the Vivo V23e 5G in Thailand. The brand took its official Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the upcoming Vivo V23e. The launch event will take place on November 23 at 6.30 pm GMT+ 7 (5 pm IST). Apart from the launch date, some features have also been teased by Vivo.

Vivo V23e 5G Confirmed Features We Know So Far

In terms of design, the Vivo V23e 5G is similar to the 4G model but will offer a different set of specifications. The Vivo V23e 5G teaser confirms it will be available in two color options - black and blue.

The phone can be seen with a waterdrop-style notch to house the 44MP selfie camera sensor. The 5G variant of the Vivo V23e will have a slight chin and the charging port and the speaker grille are spotted on the bottom edge, while the power and volume buttons are on the right edge.

Moreover, the Vivo V23e 5G will come with a triple rear camera system at the back inside a rectangular module with an LED flash. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Vivo V23e 5G at this moment.

Vivo V23e 5G: How Is It Different From Vivo V23e 4G?

To recall, the 4G model of the Vivo V23e was launched with a 50MP selfie camera sensor. Besides, the 4G model runs the MediaTek Helio G96 processor but the 5G model is expected to come with different SoC. Other details like display and rear camera sensors details of the 5G model are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the Vivo V23e 4G has a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter. Also, the 4G model features an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution at the front and a 4,500 mAh battery unit with a 44W fast charging support.

Based on this, we expect the 5G model might offer a similar camera setup and other features like battery, charging speed as the 4G model; however, it will be better to take this as speculations until official info comes out.

Vivo V23e 5G: Expected Price And Availability Details

The pricing of the Vivo V23e 5G model is still under wraps. The 4G variant was announced at VND 8,490,000 (around Rs. 27,800). Now, it remains to be seen whether the 5G model will cost a bit expensive or be similar to the 4G model.

As of now, India's launch or other markets' availability details are unknown. However, the brand is already selling the predecessor Vivo V21e 5G in the Indian market. So, we expect the upcoming Vivo V23e 5G will also arrive in the Indian market in the future. In terms of competition, the selfie camera and premium design of the Vivo V23e 5G will make it a tough competitor in the mid-range segment.

