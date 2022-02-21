Vivo V23e 5G With Dimensity 810, 44W Charging Announced At Rs. 25,990; Worth Buying? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has announced the V23e 5G in India. The smartphone will sit with the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro smartphones. The handset comes in a single storage variant and offers the MediaTek 810 chip, 44MP selfie camera sensor, and Android 12 OS with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Vivo V23e 5G Features

The Vivo V23e 5G has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that also supports a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

There is a 4,050 mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging. For imaging, the Vivo V23e 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the phone sports a 44MP camera with support for an autofocus lens.

For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and weighs 172 grams.

Vivo V23e 5G Price And Availability

The price of the Vivo V23e has been set at Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold color options. It is already up for grabs on the company's official site and buyers can get up to 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank and Kotak credit card transactions.

Vivo V23e 5G: Worth Buying?

The Vivo V23e 5G offers decent features for the asking price of Rs. 25,990. You get a lightweight design along with a mid-range gaming processor, an AMOLED panel, and fast charging technology. Besides, the phone can be a good pick for camera lovers.

However, it skips a higher refresh rate which is a downside at this price range. Further, the Vivo V23e 5G will compete with smartphones like the Lava Agni 5G and the Realme 8s. However, these devices are cheaper compared to the Vivo V23e 5G.

Best Mobiles in India