Vivo V25 Pro 5G Launching On August 17: Expected Camera Upgrades, Features, Price
Vivo will soon be expanding its V series with the new Vivo V25 Pro 5G. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli first teased the upcoming smartphone. We now know that the Vivo V25 Pro 5G will be launching on August 17 in India and will be available on Flipkart. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the launch.
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Launch In India
As mentioned earlier, the Vivo V25 Pro 5G will launch tomorrow, August 17 at 12 PM. Vivo is hosting a virtual event for the same to showcase its premium features. We can expect the Vivo V25 Pro 5G to begin shipping and sales via Flipkart.
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Features: What To Expect?
The Vivo V25 Pro 5G is going to be a premium smartphone that will feature a color-changing Flourite AG glass rear panel. Vivo has also confirmed that the new V25 Pro will flaunt a 3D design, rounded edges, and a punch-hole cutout display.
Under the hood, the Vivo V25 Pro 5G is tipped to draw power from the Dimensity 1300 processor with 8GB RAM and support for virtual expansion. Rumors also suggest the new Vivo phone will feature a 4,830 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.
Delighting your hearts with the magical colour-changing back of the new vivo V25 Pro. — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 15, 2022
Launching soon.
Know More: https://t.co/MXzJtG5Qar #MagicalPhone #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/9ntAtcWi3W
The Vivo V25 Pro 5G cameras have received major upgrades. The new Vivo phone will get a 64MP triple-camera setup with EIS, Suoer Night Mode, OIS, and hybrid image stabilization support. The tiered design of the camera will further enhance the overall performance.
We can also expect the Vivo V25 Pro 5G to run Android 12 OS with the FunTouch custom skin on top. The usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, and others can also be expected.
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Price In India Revealed
Another leak suggests the Vivo V25 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs. 40,000. This would place the new Vivo phone on par with its predecessor. Apart from the design, the new Vivo V25 Pro 5G seems to have received upgrades in the cameras, which might justify the price tag. We'll know for sure when the Vivo V25 Pro 5G launches on August 17.
