Vivo V25 Series India Launch Set For July; Key Specs & Features Leaked News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo V25 series of smartphones is all set to launch in the Indian market. Ahead of an official announcement, the Vivo V25 and the V25 Pro are tipped to land in the country sometime in the middle of July. The Vivo V25 series will be arriving as a follow-up to the Vivo V23 series, which was launched earlier this year.

The source has also leaked some specifications of the upcoming Vivo V25 and the Vivo V25 Pro handsets, so let's take a look at their features.

Vivo V25 Specifications, Features

The Vivo V25 is said to offer a 6.62-inch full HD+ flat AMOLED display. The device will be offering a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is said to offer a square frame made from aluminum. The smartphone is said to be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The handset is expected to come in multiple RAM and internal storage variants.

For imaging, the Vivo V25 will be coming with a 50MP primary Sony IMX766V camera with support for OIS. The main sensor will be aided by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor for portrait photography. For selfies and video calling, the device is said to offer a 16MP shooter on the front. Furthermore, the phone is tipped to be fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery with either 44W or 66W fast charging support.

Vivo V25 Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo V25 Pro is claimed to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S15 Pro, which was launched in China recently. The device could offer a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED curved display made by Samsung. The screen refresh rate will be 120Hz, while the aspect ratio will be 19.8:9. The smartphone could be backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

The source also claims that the Vivo V25 Pro will be available in three RAM and storage variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The rear camera features of the V25 Pro are said to be the same as the vanilla Vivo V25 model. However, the selfie camera will be bumped to 32MP instead of 16MP. This one is said to be fuelled by a 4,500 mAh 80W fast-charging battery.

Vivo V25, V25 Pro Price In India, Availability

The source hasn't provided the exact launch date for the Vivo V25 series. However, we can expect them to go on sale shortly after the launch in mid-July. As for the pricing, the Vivo V25 is could be priced around Rs. 30,000, while the Vivo V25 Pro could cost approx. the Rs. 40,000 mark. We will know more details in the coming days, so stay tuned.

Vivo V23 Series Is Available In India Starting From Rs. 25,990

Vivo is currently offering three V23 series smartphones in India - the Vivo V23e, V23, and the V23 Pro. The most affordable model is the Vivo V23e at the starting price of Rs. 25,990. The mid-level Vivo V23 version is available from Rs. 29,990. The Vivo V23 Pro is the most high-end model, which the users can purchase at a starting price tag of Rs. 38,990.

