Vivo V25e With Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM Spotted On Google Play; India Launch In August

Vivo is all set to launch a handful of Vivo V25 series of smartphones in the coming weeks in India. Ahead of the official launch, most of these handsets have appeared in the database of several certification agencies. Now a new phone in the series has appeared on the Google Play Console, which is called the Vivo V25e.

The company is expected to launch as many as three smartphones in the Vivo V25 series - the Vivo V25, V25 Pro, and the V25e. So, let's take a look at the specs of the Vivo V25e from the Google Play Console listing.

Vivo V25e Specifications Revealed By Google Play

As per the listing on Google Play Console, the Vivo V25e will be powered by the MediaTek MT6789 SoC, which is the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The Helio G99 will be offering an octa-core Soc with a pair of ARM Cortex-A76 cores, which will offer a clock speed of 2.2GHz. In addition, there will be six ARM Cortex-A55 cores that will be able to go up to 2GHz on the clock speed scale.

The chipset of the Vivo V25e will be accompanied by the Mali-G57 graphics processor. The listing has also revealed that the phone will be offering at least 8GB of RAM. We can expect the handset to come in at least two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. Software-wise, the device will be booting Android 12-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box. The phone could have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The Google Play Console listing has revealed that the Vivo V25e will be arriving with a screen resolution of 2,404 x 1,080 pixels. However, it hasn't mentioned the exact screen size of the device. The phone will also have a screen density of 440 pixels per inch. Unfortunately, no other specifications of the Vivo V25e were revealed by the Google Play Console listing.

Vivo V25e Could Launch Alongside Vivo V25 In India

Multiple reports have indicated that Vivo is planning to launch the Vivo V25 series in India in August. The phone has already been certified by BIS in the country. So, we can expect that the company will be launching the Vivo V25e as an affordable model alongside the higher-end Vivo V25 in India. We expect the brand to start teasing the new V series offering on its social handles in the coming days, so stay tuned.

