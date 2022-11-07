Vivo V27 Phones Tipped For Q1 2023 Launch; Vivo V25 4G Coming Soon News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has several new products lined up for launch, including the flagship X90 series. At the same time, the brand seems to be working on expanding its V series. A new report claims the Vivo V27 could launch early in 2023, coming in as the successor to the Vivo V25 lineup. What new features will the new lineup offer and can it take on the competition?

News of the Vivo V27 lineup is still fresh and should be taken with a grain of salt. A 91Mobiles report claims the upcoming Vivo series will include at least two models initially, which could be the Vivo V27 5G and the V27 Pro 5G. The brand could also launch the Vivo V27e 4G smartphone as the successor to the Vivo V25e 4G.

Vivo V27 Series Launching In 2023

The upcoming Vivo V27 series could launch early in 2023 in the Indian market. The report doesn't specify or provide an exact launch date for the devices, but it could happen in Q1 2023. The report further suggests the Vivo V27 series will draw power from the next-gen and advanced MediaTek Dimensity processors.

To recall, the Vivo V25 lineup launched with the Dimensity 1300 chipset under the hood, coming in as a competitor to the next-gen OnePlus Nord smartphone and other mid-rangers. One can expect the same from the upcoming Vivo V27 lineup. Apart from this, nothing else is known about the series.

Vivo V25 4G Launching Soon in India

Besides, Vivo could launch another smartphone under the V25 banner, which might be the last one in the series. Reports claim the Vivo V25 4G could launch in India in the coming weeks. Leaks suggest this device could be the rebranded Vivo V25e 4G that launched in Thailand recently.

As a 4G smartphone, the Vivo V25 is expected to draw power from the Helio G99 chipset, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 44W fast charging support. From the looks of it, the new Vivo V25 4G could directly compete with the upcoming Realme 10 4G.

Presently, the Realme 10 4G will be launching on November 17 in China and could debut globally in the following days. The alleged Vivo V25 4G could also launch around the same time. But since nothing has been confirmed, it's best to await official updates.

