Vivo V5 Plus price slashed by Rs. 3,000 on Flipkart

Vivo V5 Plus, the selfie-centered smartphone is now selling at Rs. 22,990 on Flipkart. The smartphone was originally launched at Rs. 27,990 in January 2017 and was selling at Rs. 25,990 on the e-commerce portal after its first price cut.

Vivo V5 Plus is one of the first handset that stepped up the selfie game by introducing the first of its kind dual-selfie camera on a smartphone, which is indeed the USP of the handset.

The dual-selfie camera setup features a 20MP primary camera paired with an 8MP secondary camera that makes Vivo V5 Plus the first Android smartphone to capture selfies with 'Bokeh' effects. The camera uses Sony IMX376 image sensor that has an aperture size of f/2.0.

As far as other specifications are concerned, Vivo V5 Plus sports a 5.5-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The 5.5-inch full HD display on Vivo V5 Plus is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is comparatively stronger than the Gorilla glass 4 and will protect your smartphone if you fumble it while clicking pictures, playing games or texting on the go.

Vivo V5 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU, which is an octa-core chip, built on 14nm manufacturing process and is known for its power efficiency in everyday usage. The CPU is paired with 4GB of RAM that easily takes care of intense multitasking.

Vivo V5 Plus has 64GB of internal memory and sadly there's no microSD card support.

The e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering a no cost EMI plan on the purchase of Vivo V5 Plus where you can pay Rs. 1,916 per month as monthly installment. Besides, you can also avail up to Rs. 15,600 discount on Flipkart if you exchange your old handset to purchase the Vivo V5 Plus.