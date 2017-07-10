Vivo V5s gets a blue paint job; available via Flipkart for Rs. 17,990

Vivo has announced the Vivo V5s, which is one of the best selling smartphones in India in a new color variant. We say so as a Blue color variant of the Vivo V5s has been listed for sale exclusively via Flipkart at Rs. 17,990.

The Vivo smartphone is available for sale with a slew of discounts and convenient EMI options as well. The Vivo V5s was launched in India in April in two color options - Matte Black and Gold. The new Blue color option is said to be aimed at increasing the sales as there is a variety of colors to choose from. Apart from the change in color, the specifications and features of the Blue Vivo V5s remain the same as the original one.

To refresh on its specifications, the Vivo V5s comes fitted with a 5.5-inch HD 720p 2.5D curved glass display topped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, the smartphone comes packed with a 64-bit octa-core processor paired with Mali-T860 graphics unit, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory capacity that can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, this Vivo V5s smartphone is topped with FuntouchOS 3.0 and gets the power from a decent 3000mAh battery. On the imaging front, the Vivo V5s boasts of a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and LED flash. Being a selfie centric smartphone, the handset flaunts a 20MP selfie camera at the front with Moonlight Flash that will result in better quality selfies and video calls. There are features such Face Beauty 6.0 to provide a great selfie experience. Also, there is support for HDR and many others to click group selfies.