Vivo V60 Pro Listed At TENAA Ahead Of Launch; Design, Features Tipped

Vivo is expected to bring the flagship X60 series towards the end of this month. Several leaks have given us insight into the features which the X60 and the X60 Pro are expected to offer. The live images of the standard model had surfaced ahead of the December 29 launch. Now, the Pro model has visited TENAA mobile authentication platform.

Vivo X60 Pro TENAA Certified Ahead Of Launch

The Vivo X60 Pro was initially spotted at TENAA by Digital Chat Station. The leakster has shared the details via its official Weibo platform. The leaked image suggests that the handset will be sporting a single punch-hole design. The panel will come with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels.

The smartphone will be packing four cameras at the rear panel. The setup is listed with a 48MP primary sensor, two 13MP sensors, and an 8MP sensor. The device will be accomodating a 32MP selfie camera unit inside the punch hole. Vivo will be using the Samsung Exynos 1080 processor to handle multitasking. The handset will is listed with an 8GB RAM/ 12GB RAM option. Storage options available could be 128GB/ 256GB.

It is worth noting that the device has been spotted at several mobile authentication platforms recently. The model number on all these platforms was also the same, i.e, Vivo V2047A. The smartphone is likely to ship with Android 11 OS. The company would probably use the new Origin OS skin on top. The battery powering the unit could be a 4.130 mAh battery unit which will get support via 33W fast charging.

