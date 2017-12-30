Vivo V7+ emerges as the leader in INR 20-30K price category in India: Counterpoint Research

2017 is coming to a close and smartphone manufacturers are now busy announcing their annual reports for the year. As such Vivo has released a media statement saying Vivo V7+, the company's latest flagship has emerged as the leader in INR 20-30K price category.

As per the company's media release Vivo V7+ commands a majority share of 40 percent in the INR 20-25K price category for November 2017 and it has also been reported by the latest Counterpoint Research numbers. In addition, the Vivo V7+ is said to lead the INR 20-30K segment with a dominant 38 percent market share.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India said, "India is among the most competitive smartphone markets around the world, and we are delighted to lead in the INR 20-30K segment. The success of Vivo V7+ is a testament to our efforts to bring futuristic design, distinguished selfie camera, innovative features and enhanced user experience to our customers. We will continue to innovate and redefine the smartphone experience for our customers and cater to their evolving needs."

Similarly, commenting on the success of V7+, Mr. Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research said, "While there are several brands in the market touting about camera capabilities, Vivo has established its niche in selfie smartphones category. Vivo's V7+ has emerged as the most popular device in the competitive and fast-growing mid-end segment by bringing the latest innovation in selfie camera for consumers."

The success of Vivo V7+ is attributed to its differentiated set of features that includes an 18:9 FullViewTM display and pronounced selfie capabilities achieved with the help of a 24-megapixel front camera. All of this combined with a powerful processor provides users with a more immersive smartphone experience.

Vivo V7+ Features and Specifications

Launched in September 2017, Vivo V7+ comes with a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As for the cameras, Vivo V7+ sports a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 24-megapixel camera at the front. The device is backed by a 3225mAh nonremovable battery and it runs on Android 7.1.

The dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 155.87 x 75.74 x 7.70 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 160.00 grams.

Vivo V7+ price in India starts from Rs. 21.990 on Amazon.