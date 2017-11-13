Vivo V7 launch confirmed: Expected features, specs and price

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India and from the information we have, the company will basically launch Vivo V7 which is toned down version of the V7+. While the company has been teasing us with posters of the upcoming smartphone, the company has already sent out media invites for an event that will be happening on November 20 in India.

Interestingly, new reports state that the company will be launching the Vivo V7 on November 16 in Indonesia. The company has sent out new media invites mentioning the date and further showing the phone in all its glory. And with this new piece of information, we now have a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming device.

The new invite clearly shows that the smartphone will come with a large full-view display. Apart from that, the company has mentioned that the front camera will be 24MP. Looking further, at the rear, the smartphone has a single camera with flash and a fingerprint scanner.

The main confirmation that the new smartphone is Vivo V7 comes as the company has mentioned the name of the smartphone in the new invite. In any case, the smartphone will arrive in India only four days after the Indonesian launch.

Expected Features and Specifications As for the features and specifications of the Vivo V7 rumors and leaks have suggested that Vivo V7 will likely feature similar design language as V7+. However, Vivo V7 will come with a smaller display which is expected to be a 5.7-inch Full View HD+ display. Under the hood, Vivo V7 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC which will be further paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset is said to offer just 32GB of internal storage. Apart from this Vivo V7 is said to come with a 3000mAh battery and FunTouch OS 3.2 built on top of Android Nougat. Main Highlight of Vivo V7 The key highlight of the Vivo V7 is said to be its cameras. The company is touting the same and it will basically carry out the promotions based on the same line. Vivo is looking to target selfie enthusiasts and is basically offering a 24MP camera at the front and a 16MP rear camera. The camera feature though is similar to high-end Vivo V7+. Expected Pricing When Vivo V7+ was launched in India it was priced at Rs. 21,990. As we know that Vivo V7 is coming with a smaller display, lower storage, and smaller battery, the Vivo V7 might cost a little over Rs. 15,000 in the Indian market. However, we are just making our assumptions for now. Vivo will announce everything about the device in the coming days. And once it does we will update you on the same.