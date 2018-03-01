Vivo V7+ receives Rs. 2,000 price cut in India

Vivo V7+ has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India. It was launched in India last year for Rs. 21,990. After the price cut, the smartphone is available at Rs. 19,990 on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. You can buy the V7+ in Energetic Blue, Matte Black and Champagne Gold color options.

At the moment, we are not sure if the Vivo V7+ price cut is applicable in offline stores or not. Also, it is not clear whether the discount is permanent or it is for a certain period. Now with this price cut, the smartphone falls in the sub-20K category. In case you are wondering about the specifications, here is what the V7+ has to offer.

The Vivo V7+ comes with a metal unibody design with a dual U-type silver lines. When it comes to phone's display, the screen size is 5.99 inches. As it is a FullView display, the bezels at the sides are just 2.15mm thick. Interestingly, the screen appears to be 12.5% bigger than that on the other smartphones featuring the same display size.

The Vivo V7+ flaunts a 24MP moonlight selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture to capture good quality low light selfies. The camera is designed to render enhanced clarity selfies. The front camera also features Face Beauty 7.0, Natural Effect and Portrait Mode. The Face Beauty 7.0 comes into effect even during video calling.

The rear camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. There is a Face Access feature that lets you unlock your smartphone with facial recognition kind of feature.

Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor teamed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The device is backed by a 3,225mAh battery that is claimed to render a longer backup. On the software front, the Vivo V7+ runs on Android 7.1 Nougat based Funtouch OS 3.2. The smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the V7+ Infinite Red variant is now available at Rs. 20,990 on Amazon India, down from its launch price of Rs. 22,990.