Vivo V9 images leaked; sports iPhone X-like notch, dual camera setup

What to expect

The notch, however, will comprise of only an earpiece, front camera and basic sensors. The teaser has already confirmed that the device will feature a 24MP front-facing camera, just like its predecessor.

The device is also tipped to feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel. What remains to be seen is whether the device will flaunt a Full HD+ display or will feature an HD+ screen like its precursor. Another image shows the device in a case.

Launch and availability

The company has already teased the announcements on its social channels in Indonesia. More details will be revealed about the device in coming days. Vivo is expected to unveil the device later this month. The company is also expected to launch the device in other Asian markets including India.

Vivo Apex

Besides the company also launched its Apex smartphone which was showcased at the MWC 2018. Further, the company has announced that the mass production of the device will likely start by mid-2018.

Vivo Apex comes with a 5.99-inch OLED display with COF technology. The smartphone comes with an almost bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The company has claimed that Vivo Apex has the highest the screen-to-body ratio of 98 percent in comparison to other mobile devices. The thickness of the left and right bezels is only 1.8mm while the bottom bezel is said to be 4.3mm. The handset measures 7.8mm in thickness.

Vivo V7 Unboxing and First impressions

What's new

Vivo has embedded the ambient and proximity sensors under the display and the screen also functions as an earpiece. The company has included a technology that vibrates the entire screen like a speaker and users can hear phone calls without even holding the device to their head.

According to the company, the smartphone features a new SoundCasting Technology that transports sound along the surface of the whole glass or display. Vivo Apex has also taken the in-display fingerprint scanner to another level. The device's fingerprint reader under the display can be used to unlock the device from anywhere on the bottom half screen. It carries support for multi-fingerprint recognition.