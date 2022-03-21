Vivo X Note Could Be The Upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Powered Flagship In India News oi-Rohit Arora

A new high-end Vivo smartphone could see the light of the day in the coming month. The handset, rumoured to be the rebranded Vivo Nex 5, was listed online on Vivo's China website as the Vivo Note X. 'Whylab' was the first person to spot it. While the sighting has been taken down, it did reveal some key information about the handset's design and specifications in a short period of time.

According to reports, the Vivo X Note will feature a massive 7-inch 2K AMOLED display. The Samsung made E5 AMOLED screen will curve gently around the corners and house a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The front fascia of the upcoming Vivo Note X reminds us of the brand's current flagship handset- the Vivo X70 Pro+. The gigantic AMOLED display will offer a 2K resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate.

Notably, the smartphone is going to be powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will be unveiled in two configurations- 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM. We can expect the handset to be powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery to support the touted 7-inch 2K panel.

Quad-Lens Camera System- Gimbal Stabilization?

A big circular camera module can be seen at the back panel, which reminds us of the OnePlus 7T's camera system. Four discrete lenses can be seen and we assume that Vivo will ensure a flagship-grade performance for the photography enthusiasts.

Since Vivo has made significant developments in fast-charging technology, the upcoming flagship could use the 120W fast-charging brick to refuel the battery life.

The Vivo X Note is set to launch in the homegrown market in China in April 2022. There's no word on its official launch in the Indian market yet. If launched, the phablet will fight the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Oppo Find X5, Vivo X70 Pro+ and the Apple iPhone 13-series devices.

