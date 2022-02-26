Vivo X Note To Launch Soon; High-End Hardware And Cameras Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Vivo is working on a flagship device. This device debuted in the 3C listing with the model number V2170A. The information comes from tipster WHYLAB, who has previously been a source for many new smartphone leaks. The tipster showed a little snip from the 3C listing with the model number V2170A scribed on it. The smartphone is 5G enabled and supports 80W fast charging.

Despite the fact that the device's name isn't listed in the listing, the tipster believes it's a Vivo X Note. The tipster claims that the Vivo Nex 5 was going to be the phone's debut name. On the other hand, the Vivo X Note moniker will make its debut in early March this year. As the Vivo X Note branding is new, it's unclear whether the phone will be released under the same name.

Vivo X Note Specifications

The Vivo X Note is expected to have a large 7-inch Samsung AMOLED E5 display. The smartphone will have a Quad HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz and slightly curved edges, with a punch-hole housing for the front camera in the center.

Qualcomm's top 8 Gen 1 chipset could be included in the Vivo X Note smartphone. While the RAM and storage configurations have not been revealed, we can expect this phone to have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Vivo X Note Camera And Connectivity

A 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 primary camera, a 48MP Sony IMX598 lens, a 12MP Sony IMX663 snapper, and an 8MP OV08A10 camera with 5x zoom are all said to be included in the Vivo X Note's quad rear camera setup. Not much about the front camera's details are unknown at this time. However, we can anticipate something more than 16 MP.

The Vivo X Note is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W. It might be 168 x 76 x 9.2mm in size and weigh 221 grams. Vivo hasn't verified any specifics about the phone, although reports claim it will be released next month of this year.

