Vivo X20 FIFA World Cup edition unveiled

Few months back Vivo, one of the popular Chinese smartphone makers had announced that they will be the official sponsors of FIFA World Cup 2018 and 2022, which will be happening in Russia and Qatar respectively.

Following its partnership with FIFA, Vivo has now introduced a new FIFA World Cup X20 edition. The device was basically unveiled at a ceremony in Moscow, Russia ahead of the World Cup draw. Interestingly, all FIFA officials will be getting the smartphone and they will use the device during the World Cup in Russia. The game will start from June 14 and will go on until July 15.

However, the main strategy of the company in announcing this new variant and its sponsorship of the World Cup is that the company expects to once again raise the international status and visibility, and vigorously develop more overseas markets. Basically, the company is aiming at the better use of Vivo mobile phone among overseas users.

Talking about Vivo X20 FIFA World Cup edition, the handset has just one difference aesthetically. This version will sport the football tournament logo on the lower back. Apart from that the rest of the features and specifications will remain the same.

Just to recall, Vivo X20 smartphone was launched in September 2017. The phone comes with a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Vivo X20 offers 64GB or 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As for the cameras are concerned, the device has a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup with OIS, f/1.8 aperture, and LED flash. Up front, there is a 12MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft LED flash.

The Vivo X20 runs on FuntouchOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The handset is powered by a 3245mAh non-removable battery. It measures 155.85 x 75.15 x 7.20 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 159.00 grams.

The dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphones offer connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G, and 4G. Sensors onboard include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

Source / Via