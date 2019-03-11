ENGLISH

    Vivo X27 appears online again via teaser video, launch slated for March 19

    The teaser shared online showcases the color options of the smartphone indicating at an attractive design.

    By
    |

    The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is gearing up for its next smartphone lunch in its hometown China. The Vivo X27, a successor to the company's recent mid-range X23 smartphone is what the company has in store for the users. The smartphone has appeared over the web via numerous leaks revealing the pop-up selfie camera and some other features. Recently, Vivo itself confirmed that the smartphone launch is slated for March 19 in China. Now, ahead of its official launch in the Chinese market, the upcoming Vivo X27 has again made it to the web via a teaser video.

    Vivo X27 appears online again via teaser video

     

    The teaser shared online showcases the color options of the smartphone indicating at an attractive design which the device will flaunt. Apart from the design, the teaser shared does not give any specific information about the device's specifications.

    Notably, some previously leaked posters of the Vivo X27 had also suggested some gradient color options of the smartphone. The latest teaser seems to confirm the gradient design of the smartphone with some interesting color options to choose from. Also, the smartphone was teased on a television show where the rear panel of the device was showcased. All the recent leaks and teasers suggest that Vivo has designed a good looking smartphone with some good features in the mix.

    Going by the leaks, the device is expected to feature a pop-up front camera of 16MP for selfies and video calls. The primary camera setup will be a triple-lens module comprising of a 48MP primary lens, 13MP secondary wide angle sensor and a 5MP additional depth sensor.

     

    It is currently unknown which on which processor the smartphone will run, however, there could be an octa-core chipset that will clock at 2.2 GHz and will be paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Though, nothing concrete can be said at the moment. We will keep you posted with the latest updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.

    Read More About: vivo vivo x27 news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
