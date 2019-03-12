Vivo X27 Pro leaks online with 6.7-inch display and pop-up selfie camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Vivo X27 Pro is expected to run on a Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Vivo is gearing up for its next premium mid-range Vivo X27 smartphone launch on March 19 in its hometown China. The upcoming device will offer a pop-up selfie camera which Vivo introduced with the NEX smartphone. The company has opted for the same pop-selfie camera for a bunch of other smartphones as well. The Vivo X27 has been leaked online via various rumors where the pop-up selfie camera of the device has been showcased. While the Vivo X27 is still making appearances over the web, a new variant of the device has been tipped online now.

The latest Vivo smartphone that appeared over the web via leaked images is the Vivo X27 Pro. The Vivo X27 Pro will offer a big display panel as compared to the standard X27 variant but will feature a same 32MP pop-up front camera setup for selfies and video calling. Let's give a quick look at the leaked specifications of the upcoming Vivo X27 Pro smartphone.

The Vivo X27 Pro is tipped to flaunt a huge 6.7-inch display that will have an FHD+ screen resolution. The display will offer a screen-to-body-ratio of 93.16 percent and will also incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner. The processor onboard is a Qualcomm's premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset. The chipset is expected to be clubbed with 8GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking and 256GB of internal storage for storing the data on the smartphone. It will ship with Android 9 Pie OS based on Funtouch OS UI.

The Vivo X27 Pro leaks also shed some light on the device's camera specifications as well. For imaging, the X27 Pro will have a triple-lens rear camera setup and a single front camera with a slider mechanism. The rear camera will comprise of a 48Mp primary sensor accompanied with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP lens for depth mapping. Keeping the device active will be a 4,00mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

