Vivo X27 TENNA listing suggests triple-lens rear camera with 48MP sensor News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Vivo X27 smartphone is said to ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage.

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo appears to be working on a bunch of smartphones for the masses. While the company recently launched its premium mid-range Vivo V15 Pro smartphone, it's sub-brand iQOO is also working on premium gaming smartphones. Now, two more Vivo smartphones have been spotted out in the wild. Like the Vivo iQOO, the suggested upcoming Vivo smartphones have also made their way to TENNA which suggests that we might see the launch sometime soon.

The Vivo smartphones which have been spotted on TENNA are expected to be the variants of Vivo X27 smartphone. The device will be a successor to the Vivo X23 smartphone which was launched last year in China. And like with most of the TENNA listings, the Vivo X27 TENNA certification also reveal some primary specifications as well as the model number of the smartphone.

As per the TENNA listing, the latest Vivo smartphones carries model number V1829A and V1829T and both are the premium mid-range variants of Vivo X27 smartphone. Looking at the specifications, the major highlight of the upcoming Vivo X27 smartphone seems to be the 48MP camera sensor at the rear. The smartphone will feature a triple-lens primary camera setup which will house a 48MP primary sensor accompanies with a 13MP lens and a 5MP sensor. Completing the camera setup will be a 16MP front camera which will be used for video calling and selfies.

The listing further suggests an octa-core processor powering the smartphone clocking at 2.2GHz. The processor will be accompanied with an 8GB of RAM for multitasking and 128GB/256GB internal memory to store the data. The display up front will measure 6.39-inches and will be an AMOLED panel. The display will offer a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, apt to consume high-resolution graphics and media. Rounding off the specs will be a 3,920mAh battery unit which will come with fast charge support.

The TENNA listing points at a powerful smartphone under works. It appears that Vivo is working hard to bring some impressive feature-rich smartphones for the users. Well, the success of these smartphones depends a lot on their pricing as well as performance. With all the smartphone manufacturers buckling up for 2019, we can expect a number of interesting smartphone launches this year. We will keep you posted with all the latest technology updates, so, stay tuned with us.

via