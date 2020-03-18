ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo X30 AW Limited Edition Phone With Mirror Finish Launched

    By
    |

    Vivo launched its X30 Pro 5G smartphone back in December 2019 in China and now the company has launched a limited edition variant of the same phone called Vivo X30 AW. The smartphone is launched in collaboration with international designer Alexander Wang. The newly launched smartphone comes with a unique mirror finish on the black in white color. The company has also engraved the alexanderwang and Vivo branding at the rear panel of the phone.

    Vivo X30 AW Limited Edition Phone With Mirror Finish Launched

     

    Besides, the smartphone also features a new UI which is designed by Alexander Wang with simple style and has a black and silver theme. Rest all the specifications are similar to the Vivo X30 Pro 5G phone.

    Vivo X30 AW Specifications

    The Vivo X30 AW flaunts a 6.44-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 with 1200 nit brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 980 processor with Adreno 612 GPU.

    The smartphone is backed by an 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) on top of Funtouch OS 10.

    Vivo X30 AW Limited Edition Phone With Mirror Finish Launched

    On the optical front, the Vivo X30 AW offers a quad-camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary camera with Sony IMX686 sensor + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor + 32MP depth sensor + 13MP Periscope lens for 5X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

     

    On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C. On the security front, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

    The Vivo X30 AW is fuelled by a 4,350 mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging support.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo x30 aw vivo smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X