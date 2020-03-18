Vivo X30 AW Limited Edition Phone With Mirror Finish Launched News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo launched its X30 Pro 5G smartphone back in December 2019 in China and now the company has launched a limited edition variant of the same phone called Vivo X30 AW. The smartphone is launched in collaboration with international designer Alexander Wang. The newly launched smartphone comes with a unique mirror finish on the black in white color. The company has also engraved the alexanderwang and Vivo branding at the rear panel of the phone.

Besides, the smartphone also features a new UI which is designed by Alexander Wang with simple style and has a black and silver theme. Rest all the specifications are similar to the Vivo X30 Pro 5G phone.

Vivo X30 AW Specifications

The Vivo X30 AW flaunts a 6.44-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 with 1200 nit brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 980 processor with Adreno 612 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by an 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) on top of Funtouch OS 10.

On the optical front, the Vivo X30 AW offers a quad-camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary camera with Sony IMX686 sensor + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor + 32MP depth sensor + 13MP Periscope lens for 5X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C. On the security front, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo X30 AW is fuelled by a 4,350 mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging support.

