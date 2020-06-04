Vivo X50 5G First Sale Set For June 6: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo recently launched its X50 series with a gimbal-like camera system. The Vivo X50 series comprises - the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50 Pro+. All three 5G devices arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor and 256GB of internal storage. Today, the company has confirmed that the Vivo X50 will go on sale in China for the first time on June 6.

Price & Availability

The Vivo X50 5G is available in two storage variants which include an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes with a price tag of CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,898 (roughly 41,300). The smartphone offers three color options - black, blue, pink.

Vivo X50 5G Specifications

The Vivo X50 flaunts a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers a resolution of 2376 x 1,080 pixels. The device has an in-display fingerprint reader.

Coming to the software, the phone runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.0 flash internal storage. The device packs a 4,200 mAh battery and a 33W fast charger.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup on its back panel. The camera setup comprises a 48MP Sony IMX598 main sensor, a 13MP portrait camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.48 aperture.

Other features of the camera include night view, portrait, photo, video, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, short video, AR cute shoot, and more. However, the gimble camera system is not available on this device. There is no information on when the device will arrive in India.

