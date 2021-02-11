Vivo X50 Pro+ Might Launch Alongside X60 Series In March; Price Expected Below Rs. 40,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo's flagship X60 smartphone lineup is scheduled to launch later in March this year in India. The company is reportedly going to launch the X60 and the X60 Pro variants in the country and will skip the X60 Pro+'s launch this time. However, a new report suggests that Vivo might also introduce the X50 Pro+ besides the X60 series next month. The company had already introduced this handset outside India with premium-grade hardware.

Vivo X50 Pro+ India Launch Tipped In March 2021

According to a report via 91Mobiles, Vivo will be launching the X50 Pro+ alongside the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro towards the end of March 2021. The company is yet to start sharing the teasers and make other official announcements on the same. However, some development would likely take place soon.

The publication has also got some insight on the pricing of the Vivo X50 Pro+ for the Indian market via some internal sources. The device is said to be launched below Rs. 40,000 price mark. The company might not make any changes to hardware compared to the Chinese variant.

Speaking of which, the Vivo X50 Pro+ sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. The panel will come with an FHD+ resolution, 120HZ refresh rate, and will be HDR10+ certified. The unit will come along with a punch-hole design with a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone will launch with the same Snapdragon 865 processor aided by 12GB RAM. The device will come with 5G connectivity support.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ has three cameras at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 32MPMP telephoto sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device will ship with up to 256GB storage capacity, It will boot on Android 10 OS and will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery unit.

