Vivo X50 Pro Plus Alexander Wang Limited Edition Teased On Weibo

Vivo recently launched the X50 Pro+ as its new flagship X50 series smartphone. The X50 Pro+ will go on sale in China starting July 11. And now it looks like the company has another phone in the making. Vivo has teased a new smartphone on Weibo called the Alexander Wang Limited Edition. The X50 series comprises three models - the X50, X50 Pro, and the X50 Pro+. The first two models are expected to hit the global market on July 16, including India.

The company is expected to bring the new handset in collaboration with American designer Alexander Wang. If the company has not revealed any design of the phone. Vivo is not partnering with this designer for the first time, previously the company launched the Vivo X30 Special Edition in collaboration with him. The phone has the same specifications as the regular X30 but it comes with a mirror feature.

The Limited Edition may differ in design from the regular version. The company has brought its X series to the attention of fashion enthusiast consumers, so perhaps the brand has decided to collaborate with the designer to launch the upcoming variant. The limited-edition is likely to come with some new designs featuring a camel color with a leather finish.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ features a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. The company used a 0.5mm plain leather material for the handset which makes it feel lighter in weight. It is powered by the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC along with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The handset is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

For photography, it has a quad-camera setup which is equipped with a 50MP Samsung Isocell GN1 sensor with a 1/1.3" pixel size. There are a 32MP portrait lens, a 13MP periscope telephoto camera, and another 13MP wide-angle macro shooter.

