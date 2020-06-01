Vivo X50 Series Confirmed To Hit Indian Market Soon: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is gearing up to introduce two new X series smartphones in India. The upcoming handsets are the Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro. Both smartphones have been doing rounds of the leaks factory for long. Recently, we came across the complete specifications sheet of the Pro model. Ahead of the Vivo X50 series' launch in China today, the company has confirmed its arrival in the Indian market as well.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro India Launch Dates And Specifications

The Vivo X50 series is arriving soon in the Indian market. Jerome Chen, CEO of Vivo India, has revealed this information via a post on Facebook. However, no official date has been confirmed for the same. Considering the device is going official today in China, we can expect an upcoming launch this month itself.

Vivo X50, X50 Pro Leaked Specifications

The Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro are tipped to pack some similar set of hardware. For instance, both smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The processor on both smartphones is expected to be clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

The devices are tipped to arrive with the Android 10 OS which is expected to wrap around a custom Fun Touch OS. The display on both smartphones is said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate and sport a punch-hole design. A recent leak suggested that the Vivo X50 Pro will launch with a 6.56-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

For photography, the company will be equipping both smartphones with a quad-rear camera module. The company has been touting its gimbal-like camera system. The Pro model might be launched with a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor, an 8MP periscope sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP sensor for the wide-angle sensor.

The Vivo X50 Pro has been tipped to be backed by a 4,135 mAh battery. Also, a 33W fast charging will be supported by both smartphones. The upcoming lineup will be 5G enabled and arrive as a mid-range offering. Its on-sheet hardware is capable enough. Besides, the gimbal like camera stability feature is quite a unique feature we will see on a smartphone.

