Vivo X50 Series To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect?

Vivo has recently launched the Vivo X50 series in China. The company has now revealed via a video teaser on Twitter that the X50 series will be launched in India soon. The Vivo X50 series comprises - the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50 Pro+. But now we have to see if all the three phones will be launched in the country.

The premium handset in the X50 series is the X50 Pro+ and it packs the Snapdragon 865 SoC. On the other hand, the two models are powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Jerome Chen, CEO of Vivo India, said shortly after the launch of the Vivo X50 series in China that the handsets would be coming to India but did not give a specific date. Another report claimed it would be launched in mid-July. However, this teaser video has now confirmed that the launch is imminent.

Expected Price Of X50 Series

The price of the phones in the country is likely to be close to the Chinese price. Let's take a look at the prices in the Chinese market. The Vivo X50 is priced at CNY 3,498 (around Rs. 37,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB + 256GB storage model is available at CNY 3,898 (around Rs. 41,300).

The 8GB + 128GB storage model of the Vivo X50 Pro is priced at CNY 4,298 (approximately Rs. 45,600) and the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,698 (approximately Rs. 49,800).

On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro's 8GB + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 4,998 (around Rs. 53,000). The 8GB + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 5,498 (approximately Rs. 58,300) and the 12GB + 256GB model is available at CNY 5,998 (approximately Rs. 63,300).

Vivo X50 Series Specifications

The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro pack with 6.56-inch displays with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,376 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both handsets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For battery, the Vivo X50 packs a 4,200 mAh battery while the Pro variant packs a 4,315 mAh battery but both handset support 33W fast charger. For optics, the handsets come with quad-rear camera setups with a 48MP main sensor. The Vivo X50 Pro comes with a gimbal camera system to reduce shake in handheld video footage. Both phones feature a 32MP front-facing camera.

Coming to the premium variant the Vivo X50 Pro+ packs a quad-camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, 32MP secondary sensor, a 13MP camera, and another 13MP shooter. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main sensor comes with a 1/ 1.3-inch pixel size for low-light photography.

Looking at the features of the phones, it seems that the main highlight of the premium variant is the camera which has a 50MP main sensor. The gimbal camera setup of the Pro variant helps to take smoother videos and reduce shake in handheld video footage.

