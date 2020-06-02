Vivo X50 Series With Gimbal Camera System Launched News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has officially launched its new high-end Vivo X50 series. The Vivo X50 series comprises - the Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50. All three 5G handsets come with a hole-punch display design. The X50 Pro and the X50 Pro+ come with high-end camera configurations and a curved finish around their screens. The three devices come with an in-display fingerprint reader and 256GB of internal storage.

Price and Availability

The Vivo X50 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 3,498 (approximately Rs. 37,100) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option will come with a price tag of CNY 3,898 (approximately 41,300). The Vivo X50 will be available in Black Mirror, Shallow, and Liquid Oxygen color variants. The phone is now ready for pre-sales on the official website and will go on sale in China from June 6.

On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option will come with CNY 4,298 (around Rs. 45,600) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 4,698 (around Rs. 49,800). The Vivo X50 Pro will be offered in Black Mirror and Liquid Oxygen color variants. It will go for sale starting June 12.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ will be available in three storage variants which include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for price CNY 4,998 (around Rs. 53,000), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,498 (around Rs. 58,300). The variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will come with a price of CNY 5,998 (around Rs. 63,300). The handset will be available for sale in July.

Jerome Chen, CEO of Vivo India, also said in a post on Facebook that the X50 series will be coming to India soon. However, no official date has been announced.

Vivo X50 Specifications

The Vivo X50 packs a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,376 pixels. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The device draws power from a 4,200 mAh battery with a 33W fast charger.

In terms of optics, the quad-camera setup of the handset includes a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP portrait camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens on the back panel. On the front side, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.48 aperture.

Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

The X50 Pro comes with the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display but with curved edges. The smartphone packs a 4,315 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charger. Other specifications are almost similar to the Vivo X50.

Coming to optics, the smartphone has a quad-rear camera setup which comprises 48MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and also supports a gimbal OIS, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS support. The Pro variant also includes a 13MP portrait camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 32MP front camera like the Vivo X50.

Vivo X50 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro + comes with almost the same features as the Vivo X50 Pro without a few differences. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

In terms of optics, it has a 50MP main sensor with a 1/1.3-inch pixel size which allows us to get a better image in low light. The device packs a 44W fast charger. The phone comes with a leather finish on its backside and its support up to 12GB of RAM.

