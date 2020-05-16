Vivo X50 With Gimbal Camera System Launch Date Set For June 1 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo confirmed on Weibo the company will launch the Vivo X50 on June 1. Some information has come to light about the Vivo X50 after the branding of the phone was identified in a reality show in China. The lineup is expected to include two new handsets, the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro.

The devices could be the successors to the Vivo X30 and the Vivo X30 Pro smartphones launched in December last year. The company has not yet commented on the specifications of the new phone. However, the company has revealed in a promo, the new phone will come with a gimbal camera system that helps with image stabilization.

Tech Youtuber Arun Maini recently tweeted that Vivo's upcoming flagship phone will come with a gimbal camera system that will provide stability. Although he did not reveal the name of the smartphone. After announcing the launch date of the new smartphone by Vivo, it is now understood that Maini might be talking about the company's next X-series phone.

The gimbal camera system can be seen in the Vivo Apex 2020 which came in February. Even before the announcement of this phone, Arun Maini shared some of its key features.

To recall, the Vivo Apex 2020 sports a 6.45-inch touchscreen display. The cameras of the phone include a 48MP lens on the back panel and a 16MP selfie camera.

The company also claimed that the Vivo X50 will have a much better picture quality than other phones due to the presence of the gimbal system.

The picture of the phone shared on Weibo shows that the phone's quad rear camera setup will come with a three-lens and a LED flash. However, the software or any other features of the phone were not known. We hope to get more information from the company before the phone is launched in the future.

