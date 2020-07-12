Vivo X50, X50 Pro India Launch Confirmed On July 16: What To Expect News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo X50 series is one of the highly anticipated smartphone series in India. The arrival of both the Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro has been tipped multiple times and recently their teaser page also went live at Flipkart. Now, the company itself has confirmed the launch of the X50 lineup next week in India.

When Will Vivo X50, X50 Pro Launch In India?

The Vivo X50 series is slated to launch on July 16 in India. This value flagship series is already launched in China with three different models, i.e, the X50, X50 Pro, and the X50 Pro Plus. However, the company plans to bring only the standard and the Pro model in the country.

As for its availability, both the Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro will be available via e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart. What would be interesting to see is their pricing. Currently, there is no detail shared by the company on the same and we would likely have to wait a few more days.

What To Expect In Terms Of Hardware?

The Vivo X50 series is equipped with an identical set of hardware with the primary difference being in the battery setup. While the Vivo X50 is backed by a 4,315 mAh battery, the Vivo X50 Pro is packed with a 4,200 mAh battery. But, both units come with support for 33W fast charging.

Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which is clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB RAM, and128GB/256GB storage. Both smartphones were launched with Android 10 OS layered with Fun Touch OS 10 UI.

The optics are handled by a quad-rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. There is a 13MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor.

The Vivo X50 series has a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED display which comes with an FHD+ resolution. Also, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

It is worth noting that the official launch date confirmed by the company falls in line with the rumors. It was suggested that the company might bring this series in India by the third week of July. But it wasn't confirmed if the company will launch all the three models as it did in China.

Now, we know that only two models will be debuting in the country. If we talk about the competition, then OnePlus is also gearing up to launch a new mid-range series dubbed Nord. It is expected to be one of the strongest competitors of the Vivo X50 series in India.

Best Mobiles in India