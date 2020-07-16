Vivo X50, X50 Pro With Gimbal-Like Camera Features Official In India: Worth The Hype? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched its new value flagship X50 series after all the hype in India. As expected the company has launched the X50 and the X50 Pro in the country backed by 5G connectivity. One of the biggest highlights of the new lineup is the gimbal-like camera stabilization feature which offered by the Pro model. Here is everything you need to know about the new lineup:

Vivo X50, X50 Pro Complete Specifications And Features

The Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro are packed with some identical set of hardware. Let's talk about the similarities first. Both smartphones are equipped with a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED Flat Ultra O display. The display on both units offers an FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and are also HDR10+ certified.

The standard Vivo X50 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, while the X50 Pro makes use of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. Both units come with 8GB RAM+128GGB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration. The software is also same on both units, i.e, Android 10 layered with a custom Fun Touch OS.

Coming to the optics, the Vivo X50 has a quad-rear camera setup which offers a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS support. There is an 8MP super-wide-angle camera which offers a 120-degree FoV paired up with a 5MP macro sensor, and a 13MP bokeh sensor with 20X Digital Zoom.

The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, also has a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP super-wide-angle camera, 13MP bokeh sensor. Instead of a macro sensor as the standard model, the Pro model has an 8MP telescopic sensor. Also, this model offers gimbal-like camera stabilization. Both units get a 32MP selfie camera.

The Vivo X50 gets its fuel from a 4,200 mAh battery, while the X50 Pro draws its fuel via a 4,315 mAh battery. They both come with 33W fast charging support. Also, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner on both smartphones for security.

Vivo X50 Series India Price And Sale Details

The Vivo X50 base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost you Rs. 34,990, whereas, the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model will be selling at Rs. 37,990

The Vivo X50 Pro will be retailing at Rs. 49,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration on Flipkart. The pre-bookings for the Vivo X50 series starts today and will be live till 23rd July. The sale starts on July 24 in India.

Vivo has definitely grabbed our attention with the latest mid-range smartphone series launch. The highlight is the camera with a first of its kind gimbal-like camera stabilization technology. Not just the camera, the smartphone packs all the modern elements including an FHD+ display and a fast-charging supported battery. With a starting price tag of Rs. 34,990, it makes for one of the best mid-range smartphones in the country.

